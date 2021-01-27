Open Grazing: Benue Govt Impounds 376 Cows

By Onwuka Gerald

Benue State Government has on Wednesday raised alarm over massive deployment of cows into the state.

The Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu briefing newsmen in Makurdi revealed that 376 cows have been impounded for violating the state anti-open grazing law.

According to Abounu, “State livestock guards siezed the cows between January, 23 and 26, 2021, at Kasima in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

He continued that six herdsmen have also been arrested and handed over to police. There is an influx of herdsmen on the bank of River Benue in Agatu and Gwer West areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Security council members who talked about the presence of Boko Haram as stated by the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, swung into action and discovered the massive deployment of herdsmen who he said were armed to the teeth”, Abounu said.

156 cows belonging to these herdsmen on January 3rd were apprehended, and on the 26 of this month, another 220 cows were siezed from the same area.

The Deputy Governor added that the anti-open grazing law has come to stay, adding that there is no way the state would nullify the law.