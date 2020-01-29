Operation Amotekun: MURIC director is a ‘traitor’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola as a “traitor and a Judas”.

The MURIC director is among Nigerians that criticised Amotekun, the security outfit set up by the South-West governors to help secure the region from the activities of killer herdsmen and other criminal elements.

Akintola had on Monday, also advised the governors of South-West, to change the name of the new regional security outfit on the claim that it was anti-Islam.

But in a tweet on his verified Twitter account-@realFFK, Fani-Kayode said:

“Ishaq Akintola is a traitor. His name is Judas! Not only is he a gutless slave to the Fulani but he is also a disgrace to Islam. He should ask his masters why they NEVER allow Oduduwan Muslims to lead in prayer even though Islam got to the SW 400 yrs before they set foot in Nigeria.”

See the tweet: