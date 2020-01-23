Operation Amotekun: Osinbajo, South West govs meet

A meeting between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of the South-West states has begun at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The agenda is the security outfit, Operation Amotekun, recently launched by the states in the zone.

The minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, are also attending the meeting.

Recall that Amotekun had generated controversies.

The Federal Government had opposed it as it declared it “illegal” in a statement released through Malami’s office.

The government had said it had a policy on community policing, which had been approved by Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, as against the regional Amotekun format.

However, the governors had insisted they would not dump Amotekun and sought rather to meet with the regime in the hope that the differences would be ironed out.