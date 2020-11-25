Operation Hadarin Daji Kills 82 Bandits In Katsina, Zamfara

By Adejumo Enock

67 bandits were gunned down at the Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State and other 15 at the Ajjah Forest in Zamfara by the Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

In a statement titled ; ‘Operation Hadarin Daji: Air components neutralises scores of bandits in airstrikes at Birnin Kogo Forest and Ajjah Forest in Zamfara’ disclosed on Wednesday, the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves used by the bandits to shield themselves from the strike.

According to the statement, 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft guns, have been neutralises and several others injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State.

The statement reads, “About 15 bandits were eliminated in airstrikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara’ State.

According to the statement, both airstrikes were carried out on 23 November, 2020 aftermath a credible human intelligence reports as well as a serial report that led to the identification of the two Forest hideouts, which housed the bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattles.