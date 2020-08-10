Operation Lion Walk Enforced In Over 200 Communities In Igbo Land – INC

The President of the Igbo National Council (INC), Chilos Godsent said that Operation to dominate and Chase out killer herdsmen marauding in forests in Igboland has been implemented in more than two hundred communities.

He said that six states in Igboland are yet to fully conclude the Operation Lion Walk as initiated in varying communities to stop herders.

The president while speaking, issued caution to the Miyetti Allah group to put a halt to the invasion plan of its members, as he added that setting up competent security unit, will be best act to get ready for that kind of situation.

According to him, “he warned that those communities in Igboland that are yet to enforce the Lion Walk programme should with immediacy do so, before they gets obliterated by the advancing herders”.

Continuing, he said that ever since the initiating of last two month’s Operation Lion Walk, that majority of associational bodies, lots of communities and civil groups has responded to the call by driving off killer herdsmen that are hiding in forests in the land.

“He gave commendation to communities for their strict adherence to the Operation Lion Walk that was launched in past months, adding that they will never for once encourage complacency. We will continue with the already familiar pace and flush out all herders hiding in our community”, he assured.

“Since we kick started the operation, lots of criminal minded individuals and herders who for sometime have been taking shelter in pur forests, have been evacuated and kicked out of the community.

In related development, the INC responded to the Operations been perpetrated by community members by saying that Lion walk agenda has been successfully implemented by ten states, even as there are plans to proliferate it to the remainder of six states in Igboland.

“They further commended the willingness of youths in Igboland, communities, vigilante security, and pro-Igbo bodies that has risen to the call for synergy and has taken the fight to the ravaging herders”.