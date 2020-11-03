OPINION By Omonkhua Fredrick: Americans Go To The Poll

The presidential election for the United States of America is set for today, Nov. 3rd, 2020, it will be the 59th quadrennial election where registered voters will choose presidential elections to elect either the existing incumbent president and vice president, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, or elect a new president and vice president, respectively, on December 14, 2020.

There were a number of presidential primary elections prior to the nominating of presidential candidates; caucuses and debates were held from February to August 2020, especially for the Democrats.

This nominating event is an indirect election process in which party members cast their ballots choosing a slate of delegates for the presidential candidates of a political party.

Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden are the two main party candidates, and this is the first presidential election in which the two major candidates are over 70 years of age.

The nominee:

Donald Trump Joe Biden

Political Party:

Republican Democrat

Home:

Florida Delaware

Running mate:

Mike Pence Kamala Harris

Without any serious challenger to his quest to pursue another term in office as President of the USA alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Trump won the Republican nomination. In a highly competitive primary nomination in the modern age of American politics featuring in the party, Joe Biden, who was the former Vice President under Barrack Obama, won his party nomination over his nearest rival Senator Bernie Sanders.

After the nomination of Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, he named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first African-American, Indian-American, Asian-American and third female vice presidential nominee on a major party ticket.

ISSUES THAT MIGHT AFFECT OUTCOME OF THE US 2020 ELECTIONS

–Coronavirus Pandemic: When it comes to the Covic-19 pandemic, the US has had a difficult year, but for all American voters, the virus is a central issue. Democratic candidates have made the handling of the pandemic by Trump the central tenet of the campaign argument that criticizes the president for not taking critical action to tackle the virus after intelligent report shows that the virus could spread in the USA and lead to many deaths. The effect of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that left more than 230,000 Americans dead in the United States is only a major issue that could affect the outcome of the presidential election.

— Impeachment: On December 18th, 2019, the House of Representative voted to impeach President Trump on two counts. This will be the second time that, during his first term, a sitting President will be impeached and will then seek re-election for another four-year term.

–Trade War between the US and China: The tension between the US and China is likely to have an impact on the US. A long drum trade war has ravaged the world’s largest economy and is now in conflict over concerns concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

— Crime and Police: The protest against black life issues also led to a national conversation with President Trump on police and crime, running a campaign to be a candidate for law and order.

— Supreme Court Appointment: In the weeks leading up to the presidential election, the appointment of conservative judge Amy Coney Banett to the Supreme Court also marked an important move.

The secret to winning the Presidential election for either the two major candidates is to target particular swing states or best known as fighting grounds. There are currently about ten swing states where winning or losing the 2020 presidential election may be likely. Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Nevada, Texas, Lowa, Arizona, Minnesota and New Hampshire are all included.

On January 20, 2021, the winner of the 2020 US presidential election will be inaugurated. On the day of his inauguration, if elected, Joe Biden will become the oldest person to serve as president at 78 Years and the first candidate to defeat an sitting president in 28 years since George H.W. Bush was defeated in 1992 by Democrat Bill Clinton. Also, Democratic Senator Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential nominee will become the first woman to serve as Vice President.