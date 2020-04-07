0 comments

OPINION BY INIBEHE EFFIONG: Why The Conviction Of Funke Akindele Cannot Stand In Law

by on April 7, 2020
 

After pleading guilty to breaching social distancing protocol by hosting a house party, the trial court in Lagos sentenced Funke Akindele and her husband to 14 days community service each, to start from 9.00am to 12 noon each day during which they are to sensitize the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in ten major areas of the state.

But constitutional lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in an opinionated column shared via his twitter page, @InibeheEffiong, said the trial and conviction of Funke and her husband is legally flawed.

Follow the thread below:

READ  Buhari Appoints Senator Durojaiye as NCC Chairman, Sunday Dare, others as Commisioners
Health, Nation, News

Funke Akindele

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 