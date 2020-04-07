OPINION BY INIBEHE EFFIONG: Why The Conviction Of Funke Akindele Cannot Stand In Law

After pleading guilty to breaching social distancing protocol by hosting a house party, the trial court in Lagos sentenced Funke Akindele and her husband to 14 days community service each, to start from 9.00am to 12 noon each day during which they are to sensitize the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in ten major areas of the state.

But constitutional lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in an opinionated column shared via his twitter page, @InibeheEffiong, said the trial and conviction of Funke and her husband is legally flawed.

Follow the thread below:

I intend to highlight are constitutional and jurisdictional in nature. Issues of jurisdiction can be raised at any time.



I have read the following: The Charge Sheet filed by the office of the Attorney General of Lagos State against Funke and her husband; — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

The charge sheet shows that the two defendants were arraigned on a one count charge for gathering with more than twenty persons contrary "to the social distancing directives of Mr. Governor of Lagos State." — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

the Public Health Law. In other words, the defendants were not charged under the Quarantine Act.



They were charged under Section 58 of the Public Health Law of Lagos State. For clarity, Section 58 of the Public Health Law cited in the charge sheet provides as follows: — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

and if a corporate body, to a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00)."



The defendants were convicted for gathering with more than twenty persons. The material question is: is it an offence under the Public Health Law or Infectious Disease Regulations to do so? — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

The Infectious Disease Regulations purport to give the Governor the power to issue the social distancing directives. The legal defect in the directive on gathering is that it cannot be the basis for criminal liability. A subsidiary legislation like the Infectious Disease… — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

contravention of regulations made by the governor, it is outright illegality to charge Funke Akindele and her husband for contravening a directive of the Governor (which is outside the regulations itself). See Din V. Attorney-General of the Federation (1988) 4 NWLR (Pt.87) 147. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

and the penalty is prescribed in a written. It states as follows:



"Subject as otherwise provided by this Constitution, a person shall not be convicted of a criminal offence unless that offence is defined and the penalty therefor is prescribed in a written law… — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

which the defendants purportedly contravened is not an Act of the National Assembly, or a Law of the Lagos State House of Assembly, neither is it a subsidiary legislation or an instrument under the provisions of the law. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

As I contended earlier, there is no provision in the Public Health Law of Lagos State or the Infectious Disease Regulations that makes a gathering of more than twenty persons or any gathering for that matter a criminal offence. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

8(1) "The Governor may –



(a) restrict or prohibit the gathering of persons in the Local Area, such as conferences, meetings, festivals, private events, religious services, public visits, and such other events, save where the written approval of the Governor is obtained for… — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

State before it can be relied upon to convict a violator in line with Section 36 (12) of the Constitution.



Since neither the Public Health Law of Lagos State nor the Infectious Disease Regulations has prescribed that gathering is an offence, the purported directive of Governor — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

COMPETING REGULATIONS AND DOCTRINE OF COVERING THE FIELD:



The Infectious Disease Regulations was made by Governor Sanwo-Olu pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine Act Cap. Q2 LFN 2004 and the Public Health Law of Lagos State. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

movement and imposing a lockdown in Lagos State. By the constitutional doctrine of covering the field, the regulations made by Governor Sanwo-Olu went into abeyance the moment the regulations made by President Buhari came into effect. Both cannot coexist. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

THE GOVERNOR HAS NO POWER TO MAKE REGULATIONS UNDER THE PUBLIC HEALTH LAW:



It should be further noted that under Section 53 of the Lagos Public Health Law, the power to make regulations pursuant to that law is expressly vested in the Commissioner for Health; not in the governor. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

PUNISHMENT IMPOSED EXCEEDS THE LAW:



Apart from the above legal flaws, the punishment imposed on the defendants by the trial court is clearly overreaching and illegal. Section 58 of the Public Health Law of Lagos State under which Funke Akindele and her husband were convicted — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) or to any non-custodial sentence and if a corporate body, to a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00)." — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

They are also to pay a fine of N100, 000 each after which they would observe the period for isolation. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

be regarded as a non-custodial sentence. It is was wrong for the trial court to additionally impose a fine of N100, 000 on each of the defendants. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

Two possible options are available to the Lagos State Government if the restriction of movement is to be enforced through prosecution of offenders.



It is either the State Commissioner for Health issues fresh regulations pursuant to Public Health Law — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020

Notwithstanding the above, the judgment of the Magistrate Court remains binding until it is set aside on appeal.



Email: inibehe.effiong@gmail.com — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) April 6, 2020