Opposition Leader In Malawi Wins Historic Presidential Election Re-run

Lazarus Chakwera defeated Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the votes in Tuesday’s Re-run election announced on Saturday evening by Malawi’s Election Commision.

This is seen as a huge win for African Democracy after the courts forced a Re-run of the elections in February, annulling Mutharika’s May 2019 election victory.

” My victory is a win for democracy and justice. My heart is bubbling with joy ” Chakwera said.

Chakwera, 65, will be President for a five year term if sworn in. However, Mutharika who has been President since 2014 may still challenge the electoral commision’s decision.

The Malawi Judiciary in February annulled the 2019 election ordering a Re-run blaming irregularities in the 2019 election. His win in 2019 also led to a series of anti government protests.

Chakwera was president of the Malawi Assemblies of God Church before running for President.

” The commision declares that Lazarus Chakwera has attained the requisite majority of electorate and is duly elected as President” The Electoral Commission announced.

Local Observers said no irregularities of votes were noticed during Tuesday’s count. Mutharika claimed voting irregularities happened Including intimidation of his party’s observers which was dismissed by the electoral Commission.