“Original Copy” — Cuppy Announces The Name Of Her Upcoming EP

March 3, 2020
 

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy officially announces the name of her anticipated Debut EP, Original Copy, a project set for release this year.

The name “Original Copy” which was chosen by her fans is a strong oxymoron that portrays Cuppy herself. It accurately depicts the body of work that will showcase Cuppy’s immense talent as a music artist and her diverse knowledge of great sounds.

Cuppy has consistently pushed the envelope as a woman and a creative since she began her musical career; shattering stereotypes and raising the standard. Original Copy will no doubt, break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is a musical genius who is passionate about her art and raising the standard.

