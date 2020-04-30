Oronsaye Report: President Buhari Gives Approval To Implement Report

President Buhari has given the go ahead to implement the Oronsaye Report according to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

The report which calls for the scrapping and merging of 220 federal agencies out of the remaining 541 agencies as a means to reduce Government spending.

The best time to have planted a tree was a decade ago. The next best time is now… — Chxta (@Chxta) April 29, 2020

The implementation comes at a time of reduced government revenues due to Covid-19 pandemic affecting Nigeria’s crude oil sales which has negatively affected budget spending and expectations.

Zainab Ahmed told Channels Tv on Wednesday:

The President has approved that his administration should implement the Oronsaye Report

Stephen Osagiede Oronsaye was appointed Head of Civil Service in June 2009 and retired in November 2010 after reaching the Statustory retirement age of 60.