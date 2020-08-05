Ortom Denies Rumors Of His Plans To Leave PDP

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has debunked rumors making the rounds that he is planing to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Chairman of APC, Abba Yaro was reported to have said that the governor would soon be returning to the ruling party.

But in a statement signed by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase,he explained that the governor is not leaving the PDP.



He said, “The governor believes that the political, economic and security challenges currently facing the country cannot merely be solved by people decamping from one political party to another.

“What is most important at this point is for Nigerians of all walks of life to join hands and surmount the challenges confronting the nation,’ the statement read.

He added that Governor is comfortably leading the PDP in Benue State to achieve development milestones for the people and that he remains focused on the mandate of providing good governance to all parts of the state.

Acting Publicity Secretary of APC in Benue State, James Ornguga, while responding to the statement credited to Yaro explained that the statement from its Chairman was not an outright announcement of Governor Ortom’s defection plans, neither was he categorical about it.

He stated that the APC Chairman in Benue State must have said that as a statement of hope following the defection of Barnabas Gemade to the APC, in assertion he said it is also possible that someday the governor may also join the party