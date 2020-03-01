Ortom: No going back on Benue grazing law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said yesterday the state government would not repeal or amend the extant grazing law despite mounting pressure from several quarters.

Ortom, who gave the assurance while inspecting impounded cattle at the quarantine unit of the state Ministry of Agriculture, directed the state Livestock Guards to seize livestock grazing in any part of the state in defiance of the ranching law.

The state Livestock Guards had on Saturday seized 600 cattle for violating the anti-grazing law.

The governor described the influx of armed herdsmen to Benue State as life-threatening, saying such would not be condoned by his administration.

He insisted that enforcement of the ranching law would continue to ensure that anybody involved in livestock business comply with its provisions.

According to Ortom, over 400 herdsmen had been arrested for destroying farm produce in the state.

The herdsmen, he said, are being prosecuted in various courts across the state.

“We have no intention to repeal our ranching law because ranching remains the global best practice in animal husbandry. So, I urged all Nigerians to key into it to ensure peaceful coexistence between herdsmen and farmers,” the governor concluded.

Earlier, the Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, said his men had arrested three herdsmen during the recent operations in the state.