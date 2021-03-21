Ortom: ‘Sick’ Nigeria On Life Support

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says going by recent happenings, Nigeria is sick and on life support.

Ortom stated this on Sunday at the 37th priestly anniversary thanksgiving Mass in honour of Reverend Father Donatus Ugema and during a solidarity visit on him by members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and other stakeholders after Saturday’s attack on him.

While stating that the attack would rather strengthen his determination to execute divine agenda for Benue, he stressed he needed prayers from the people.

The governor noted that his emergence as the number one citizen of the state was divine, stressing evil plans against him would always fail.

Ortom acknowledged the quick response of the Inspector General of Police, who deployed a crack team of detectives to investigate the attack on him.

However, he pointed out Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) had already claimed responsibility for the attack and should be arrested and questioned.