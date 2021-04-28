Ortom To FG: Killings, Insecurity Across Nigeria Beyond Your Control

The Federal Government has no answer to the worsening spate of killings and insecurity across the country, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said

Speaking on Tuesday while commissioning Army Day Secondary School, Effurun in Delta State, Ortom noted that the situation has gone beyond the federal government’s capacity and nothing wouldl be wrong if help was sought from other countries.

The governor urged the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to seek urgent external support to quell the monstrous challenge.

Ortom said with the killings occurring daily and with heavy casualties, it had become very obvious that the federal government is overwhelmed by the unfortunate situation.

According to him, governors whose states were being attacked had become helpless and frustrated.

However, he stated that God had not abandoned Nigeria and called on leaders to close ranks and provide equity, fairness and justice to heal the nation.

Ortom also said that the major problem of insecurity occasioned by banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and other violent crimes in the country, was because the government had not been proactive in providing the people education.

He said, “If they were educated they would have found themselves something meaningful to do rather than occupying themselves with committing evil across the country.”