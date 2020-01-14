OSCAR 2020: ‘Joker’ makes history , receives 11 nominations

The organisers of the 92nd Oscar Academy Awards have revealed nominees for this year’s edition of the movie awards set to be staged on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood. Leading the pack of nominated movies is ‘Joker’ with 11, followed by “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each. The success of “Joker” is notable for a few reasons. First, Phillips scooped up double nominations for both the screenplay category and directing. Also, the film is now the most nominated “comic book movie” in Oscars history, according to IndieWire. Listed below are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards.