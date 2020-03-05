Oshiomhole accuses “a minister and some governors” of plotting his sack

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole says a serving minister and some governors are responsible for his ordeal in the party.

Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock on Thursday, Oshiomhole described himself as a child of light who will always defeat darkness.

He did not name the minister and the governors.

A federal high court in Abuja had ordered his suspension on Wednesday and the police took over the APC secretariat after the ruling.