Oshiomhole has made North lose its privilege in APC — Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government to the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), his party, as a “funny” organisation.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Lawal said Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman, and his loyalists suspended Lawal Shaibu, deputy vice-chairman (north), and Inuwa Abdulkadir, vice-chairman (north-west).

Shaibu and Oshiomhole were at loggerheads before his suspension while Abdulkadir was accused of anti-party activities before he was suspended.

The former SGF said Oshiomhole’s action has resulted in the disenfranchisement of members of the party from the north.

“This APC is funny, as we speak, the chairman and his loyalists have suspended the deputy national chairman (north), the whole north, the chairman, national vice-chairman (north-west) which is the largest geographical zone with seven states has been suspended, he is no longer attending national working committee meeting,” he said.

“The national secretary of the party who is from the north, from Yobe, has left to become governor of Yobe state as we speak, there is no firm decision to his replacement.

“For more than one year or so. A very substantial part of the country is not represented in the decision making.”

Lawal said Oshiomhole does not involve members of the national working committee (NWC) in decision making.

“I’m quite close to members of the NWC, they always complain about not being carried along so the chairman of a party is not an executive president where whatever you say is, you need to carry everyone along,” he said.

“That is the essence, a national vice-chairman north-east for example, he is for north-east and there are things unique to the area which he is aware of, which his own exco has brought to him for processing at the national secretariat. If he does not get the proper hearing and opportunity to present those things they are disenfranchised.”

The former SGF wondered what Bisi Akande reconciliation panel is set to achieve.

According to him, it is better for politicians to cut their losses and nurse their wounds rather than be reconciled.

“In politics, sometimes it is better not to reconcile, somebody must lose out,” he said.

“First of all there has to be confidence restored in the NWC that they capacity to be impartial and fair in the decisions they take on behalf of party members. As I speak I don’t think there is any APC member that can confidently tell you that he expects the NWC to be fair and just in some of the cases because we lost election on account of this.”

Lawal said though Oshiomhole is doing his best, the party needs to be reorganised.

Simon Egbebulem, spokesman of Oshiomhole, is yet to make comments on the allegation.