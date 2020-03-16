Oshiomhole in desperate move to sabotage scheduled NEC meeting

The embattled suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is making frantic efforts to prevent the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting from holding tomorrow, March 17, 2020, going by revelations from impeccable sources.

The moves became fierce after the Abuja Court of Appeal failed to hear the embattled national chairman’s appeal to overtune the FCT High Court ruling restraining Oshiomhole from parading as APC’s national chairman.

After what transpired at the court, Oshiomhole and his lawyers were seen outside the courtroom discussing on their next line of action.

Impeccable sources within Oshiomhole’s camp said the embattled national chairman is “desperate for solutions and is willing to do anything to stop the NEC meeting. He has been calling state governors sympathetic to his cause to see if they would avail him of their judiciary to get an injunction against the meeting.”

Another source wondered why the embattled national chairman is desperate to stop the NEC meeting from holding when he claims to have the support of majority of the NEC members, noting that the outcome of the appeal case may have sealed Oshiomhole’s case.

“People are trying to be careful, but he is being adamant. You see how disturbed he looked when he was whisked out of the press conference outside the court. It’s all over, i bet you,” another source said.