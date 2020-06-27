Oshiomhole Pledges Loyalty To Buhari, Comes To Terms With APC NWC Dissolution

The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday pledged loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, as he reacted to the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee.

Briefing journalists on Saturday in Abuja, the ex-chairman revealed he has fully come to terms with the dissolution of the party’s NWC under his leadership.

“Of course, we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good fate. I have always assured the President of my loyalty.

“I know it is easy for people to speak of loyalty when the going is good but loyalty is brought to the test when the going gets really tough,” he said.

Oshiomole expressed optimism over the future of the APC, praising the leadership of President Buhari in ensuring that unity returned to the Ninth Assembly.

Oshiomhole added that the emergence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has helped the executive arm of government to succeed.

Meanwhile, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as the chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Buni was sworn in by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.