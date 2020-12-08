Oshiomhole Says He Won’t Accept APC chairmanship Again

By Seun Adeuyi

Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has dissociated himself from the fresh suit instituted by Hilliard Eta, the former National Vice Chairman (South South), challenging the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC), which he chaired.

This was contained in a statement signed personally by him on Monday, titled, ‘My Position Has Not Changed.’

The former APC chairman, said, he was not the plaintiff in the matter as the court documents clearly showed.

“In reporting the legal action taken by a member of the dissolved National Working Committee of the APC, some attributions have been made to the effect that the plaintiff is an ‘ally of Oshiomhole’ or an “associate of Oshiomhole.” The court documents are clear on who is the plaintiff.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 21-member NWC under my leadership largely worked cohesively and harmoniously. The only exceptions were those of the three members used by forces desperate to take control of the party.

“The majority of 18 members worked as a team and not as allies or loyalists of anybody. When the National Executive Committee in its wisdom dissolved the NWC, I immediately announced publicly that I accepted the decision, regardless of its illegality or otherwise, as it affected my position as national chairman,” the statement read partly.

While explaining that he personally announced his decision not to contest his removal from office for personal reasons, Oshiomhole noted that some of his colleagues in the dissolved NWC didn’t share his views with regards to his decision not to contest the dissolution in court.

“I can only accept responsibility for my own decision. Subsequently, I instructed my lawyers to withdraw the suits challenging my purported suspension from office by the proxies of those bent on removing me as chairman,” he said.

Oshiomhole said it would be mischievous to insinuate that he was surreptitiously contesting the matter in court after publicly denouncing the same.

“That chapter of my political life is closed. Even if another NEC decision or a court order reverses the dissolution, with utmost humility I will decline to return as APC chairman,” the former APC chairman added.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the APC.

Oshiomhole was suspended by the APC in Edo State in what is part of his battle with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

An Abuja high court, in March, also ruled that his suspension was legal and ordered him to stop parading himself as APC national chairman.

The suspension was initially lifted after the appellate court granted a stay of execution of the high court’s order.

However, the appeal court, ruled that Oshiomhole’s suspension was valid.