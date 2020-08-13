Oshiomhole’s King Honours Obaseki With A Chieftaincy Title In Uzairu Clan 

The governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki has been conferred the Onoshiorena of Uzairue (The One God has Crowned) chieftaincy title in Uzairue Clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Ogieneni of Uzairue, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Imonikhe Kadiri Omogbai IV, a king of Oshiomhole’s clan who honoured the governor with the title said it was in recognition of God’s handiwork in the affairs of the governor.



The event took place on Thursday during the governor’s visit to the traditional ruler at his palace, as part of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, campaign rally in Edo North Senatorial District.

The deputy governor of the state Philip Shaibu was also conferred with Oshiozekhai (It is God that chooses) of Uzairue Clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.











Uzairue Clan is a clan in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Etsako West is one of the Local Government Areas in Edo State that consists of over twenty villages, namely; Jattu, Iyamho (Adams Oshiomhole’s village), Afowa, Elele, Iyamho, Ogbido, Uluoke, Ayaoghena and Ayua.

Others include, Iyuku, Imeke, Afashio, Iyora, Apana, Imonikhe, Yelwa, Ozor, Ikabigbo, Idatto, Ugbenor, Irekpai and Ayogwiri.