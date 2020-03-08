Oshiomhole’s suspension: Lawyer drags judge before NJC

A legal practitioner, Andrew Emwanta, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the ruling of Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Kano, over-ruling the suspension of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole from office.

Emwamta described the setting aside of an order of an Abuja court by Justice Allagoa as a misconduct.

It would be recalled that Justice Allagoa had on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending Oshiomhole, less than 24 hours after the Abuja court handed down the ruling.

According to the petition filed by Mr Emwanta, the interim order by justice Allagoa was hurriedly granted in favour of the defendants in the suit, less than 24 hours after Mr Oshiomhole was stopped by an injunction from Justice Danlemi Senchi, from parading himself as the APC National Chairman.

He also alleged that the ruling by Justice Allagoa has inflicted a transitional crisis in the National Headquarters of the APC.