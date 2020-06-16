Oshiomole: Reactions Trail Appeal Court’s Judgment On APC National Chairman

Nigerians are already reacting to the Appeal Court decision to uphold the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

In the hashtag #Oshiomhole, different levels of sacarcsm can been seen expressed by some while others are other opinion that gradually sanity would return to the nation’s political space

Below are some of the tweets:

Last Week Oshiomhole engineered the disqualification of Obaseki from the Edo State APC primary election.



Today the court of appeal upholds Oshiomhole's suspension as APC chairman. 😂



This is Game of thrones is really interesting. Btw, I am team #Obaseki2020 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) June 16, 2020

This movie series and Edo governorship election is becoming really interesting …Oshio baba, APC , how markethttps://t.co/ifOgoFJE9j — The Ambassador .♥️🎗⚽️.. (@ambassadoriffy) June 16, 2020

BREAKING: Appeal Court upholds Oshiomhole's suspension as National Chairman of the APC, dismisses appeal on lack of merit.



Not only did his appeal lack merit, he himself lacks results.



E don happen! #shockcorn 🍿🤪 — Ayemojubar 🍿 (@ayemojubar) June 16, 2020

BREAKING: Court of Appeal upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman pic.twitter.com/VPXhYwjL2o — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬🇷🇺 (@emmaikumeh) June 16, 2020

In effect [ EVERYTHING ] Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has done as National Chairman of the @OfficialAPCNg since November 2019 is NULL & VOID… https://t.co/6yLiak5uGy — Jack Obinyan (Mr Jack) 🇳🇬 (@JackObinyan) June 16, 2020

Already the second position on top trends, the onus now lies on the party whose responsibility to its members the country is to obey the rule of law.