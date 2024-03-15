Is O’Shun Reney Byas The Son of Singers Tamika and Bigg?

The singer Tamika Scott came into the limelight when she and her bandmates Kandi Burrus, LaTocha Scott, and Tameka Tiny Harris became global sensations as teenagers.

A reality show called Bravo SWV & Xscape: Queens of R & B explores the personal life of singer Tamika and her sister LaTocha.

There were limited series in which Tamika and her sister barely spoke to one another. Tamika’s husband, Darnell Bigg Winston, has always been by her. Let’s talk about Tamika Scott and her beautiful family.

Who Is Tamika Scott’s Husband?

Everyone knows Tamika Scott’s dating history before her marriage to Bigg Winston. Escape fans say the actress and chef were in a group photo for the first time when she was pregnant.

Well, Tamika gave birth to the first child named O’Shun Reney Byas. He was the first child of Darius Byas. According to reports, Tamika and Darius married after the birth of their son O’Shun Reney Byas and then divorced in the early 2000s.

After separation, the actress focuses on her dreams outside of Xscape. Then, she signed on to play Milleyt Jenayt Baptiste Brown in Tyler Perry’s stage play Meet The Browns. Tamika worked closely with Tyle and became good friends with the film and TV bodyguard Bigg.

On the set of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B, Tamika and her husband met. Tamika said their relationship was never sexual for years until one day, I was like, I think I love him. Furthermore, she said we have a Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston Bodyguard type of relationship.

Children of Tamika Scott and her husband, Bigg

Tamioka and Bigg married in 2006 and then welcomed two daughters in 2004. Niyah and Princess Armani were raised with O’Shun Reney Byas, Tamika’s kid from a previous marriage. Bigg loved her, became her and Xscape’s bodyguard, and then worked as an executive protector for New Edition.

What Does Tamika Think About Her Husband?

Tamika calls her husband BiggWinston’ Her Strength.’ The couple’s family and friends celebrated 154 years of marriage in 2018. Tamika’s bandmates Kandi and sister Laticha were also included in this celebration.

They renewed their vows in this luxury ceremony where Tamilka walked down the aisle in a beautiful wedding dress. Basketball Wives Cast member Angel Brinks designed that dress.

She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote a beautiful caption: ‘So thankful to everyone who helped us make our wedding renewal an unforgettable event.’

Furthermore, Tamika shared how much her husband means to her. In September 2021, Tamila credited her man for being her ‘strength’ by singing ‘Who Can I Run To?’

In addition, she said when a man truly loves a man, she becomes his weakness, and when a woman loves a man, he becomes her strength. This is called the exchange of power. This caption won the hearts of fans.

Now, fans eagerly await more new episodes of Tamika and her husband’s personal life in the show SWV Xscape: Queens of R&B.