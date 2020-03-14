Osinbajo condoles family of late police escort, assures community of govt’s support

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of his late police escort, Inspector Ali Gomina and the entire Gui community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The escort, died while escorting Osinbajo to the airport on a trip to Lagos.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo described the death of Gomina a sad occurrence.

Osinbajo said: “Late Inspector Ali Gomina was an officer that was loved by many, he served very dutifully and diligently. We are all very sad when this happened. It is terrible.

“We all loved him. He served very dutifully and diligently. We are all very sad when this happened. It is terrible. We were all there and saw it happen and we are very pained by it. This is the reason we have all come, to commiserate with the family and the community.”

Assuring the family and the community of government’s support to both the immediate family of the late officer and the community in general, the Vice President said “I am here today myself to see his children, and see what we can do to help the family, and in his honour, what we can do to help his community.”

￼