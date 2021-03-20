Osinbajo: Nigerian Politicians Have A Lot To Learn From Church

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says that politicians in the land have a lot to learn from the church in the interest of the country.

The VP stated this at the inauguration and commencement of duty service of the 8th President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, held at All Saints Chapel, C.A.C. General Secretariat, Bashorun, Ibadan.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Aso Rock Chaplain, Rev.Seyi Malomo, lauded the Christ Apostolic Church for the smooth process of the inauguration of the 8th President.

In his words, “I want to commend the Christ Apostolic Church for the smooth process, which has brought the inauguration of the president because this is the way it should be. Certainly, there is a lot for politicians to learn from the church on how to conduct elections without rancor.

“My prayer for the new president is that his tenure will record greater success in Jesus’ name. I also want to thank the outgoing president for his infallible service to CAC, for the years of glorious and faithful service. You have managed the affairs of CAC with integrity, maturity, and fatherly understanding.

“May Almighty God preserve you for many more years in strength and good health to enjoy your fruit of labour. The anointing of God in this church has made it such that the humblest of men, even the least educated, can bring the good news of delivering the oppressed from unseen spirits and even raising the dead. Apostle Ayo Babalola remains a testament to this fact.”

In his address, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde urged the leadership in the country to make it a priority to end division and unhealthy rivalry in the land.