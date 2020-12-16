Osinbajo Presides Over FEC As Buhari Joins From Daura

By Brangyet Kabien

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday presided over the 28th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, as President Muhammadu Buhari joined from his home, Daura in Katsina State.

The President is in Daura for a week-long holiday since on Friday last week and is expected by to Abuja this Friday.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), said the Muslim opening prayer while the minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the Christian prayer.

In attendance are the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal, standing in for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who is self-isolating with his wife after some members of his family tested positive to COVID-19; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Fifteen ministers physically attending the meeting are: Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Education, Adamu Adamu, Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.