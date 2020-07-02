Osun #COVID19 Cases Increases By 24 As 11 Are Discharged

The Osun State Government on Thursday has confirmed the discovery of 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
This was made known in Osogbo by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu through a press statement.
The Commissioner also disclosed that 11 patients were discharged from its Treatment and Isolation Centre same day after testing negative for the virus.
Isamotu noted that the new cases were discovered following contact tracing of previous cases in the Ilesa, Ile Ife and Osogbo axis of the state.
While appealing to the citizens and residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus, the Health Commissioner revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 151 with 87 as active cases.
“Lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines by our people is one of the main reasons for the sudden rise in our Covid-19 cases.
“But with the sentence of a defaulter to 30 days’ imprisonment, we have shown our resolve to enforce these safety protocols and guidelines.
“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Thursday, July 2, is 87. We have 151 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 59 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu added.