Osun Government Approves Resumption Of Schools In September 

The Osun State government has approved the resumption of schools in the state from September 21, 2020, despite warning from the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID -19.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, disclosed this on Monday after the State Executive Council meeting in Osogbo.

She said, “Having conducted an assessment of schools within the State to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on September 21st for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020.

“To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020.

“Because of the yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021.”

Earlier today , the The Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha had warned states not to be in a hurry to reopen schools as they continue to monitor the situations around the country while working to curb the spread of the virus.

He said, “PTF appreciates ongoing calls for the reopening of the education sector. And indeed, some sub-nationals are already making preparations for such.

“Whilst the PTF does not discourage such preparations, we need to be guided by experiences from countries such as Germany, France, the US, and the UK where the opening of schools in some cities led to confirmed cases and fatalities.”