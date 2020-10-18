Osun: Governor Oyetola, Deputy Escape Death At #EndSARS Protest In #oshogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, narrowly escaped death on Saturday after they were attacked by armed men during an #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, the state capital.

Protesters also blocked Fajuyi road, Ado Ekiti that leads to government house.

Mothers took to the streets of Lagos to demand an end to police brutality, while protesters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) blocked the Abuja-Kubwa highway.

Thugs later infiltrated the scene to unleash terror on the protesters.

Prayer walks also took place in parts of the country in another dimension to the protests.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led top officials of the state to the Surulere, Lagos residence of Mr. Ikechukwu Iloamauzo, who was shot dead last week during the protest.

He pledged that the widow and family of the deceased would get justice in the matter.

The Osogbo rally had started well when the protesters gathered at Olaiya Junction only for suspected thugs to swoop on them with cutlasses and sticks.

The protesters later reconvened and asked the governor to address them.

He did at about 2.45pm, joining the protesters in the walk from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya junction, singing with them and promising them that their demands would be looked into. He assured them of his support, saying peaceful agitations were a part of the democratic process.

However, while still addressing the youths, the armed men and women unexpectedly started shooting and hurling stones at the governor’s car.

They also shot at the deputy governor, damaging his vehicles.

It was gathered that some of the state officials were wounded in the attack as vehicles in the convoy were damaged.