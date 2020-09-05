Osun Govt Seals Orphanage Home Used As ‘Baby Factory’, Rescues 42 Persons

Government Officials in Osun State, sealed recently a facility suspected to be involved in carrying out illegal activities, as well as being used as a baby factory.

The ownership of the sealed orphanage home, Mrs Elizabeth Oroyemi collapsed right after government officials sealed the place.

She pleaded while suggesting they reconsider, as it was her only inherited legacy for more than 18 years.

Confirming the closure of the facility is the Commission for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Mrs Bukola Olaboopo.

She revealed that the decision was prompted because of the misappropriation and misdoings going on in the factory, adding that the existence, posses a threat to orphans kept there.

Continuing, she stated that what contributed to closure of the factory is that the children are not properly being taken care of, saying that the environment is even dirty and not good enough for their children.

The Osun Government condemned the facility’s establishment and the activities going on there. She said that before they came, they suspected the factory to be used as baby factory.

The children are suffering greatly, impoverished and not being fed properly.

She further confirmed that the evacuees have been given good food and to be later transferred to other orphanage homes in the country.