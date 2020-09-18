Osun Govt Set To Initiate 250 Million Litres Capacity Water Project

The importance of having good and essential water supply in a country, state and community cannot be overemphasized.

It is a bold move taken by Osun State Government who recently has finalized and now set to launch a 250 million litres capacity water project that will help address problems related to acquisition of clean and constant water supply in the state.

At a memorandum signed between the State Government and Efficacy Construction Company, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Yadese Raheem explained that they will not take time in implementing the project.

He stated that the state government is well aware of the importance of having a well circulated supply of water especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that one of the promises made by Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to provide accessible water to the people is on route to been actualized as he moved to make available a 250 million litres of water for use of the people.

“We are gathered here so a signing between the Osun government and Efficacy company can happen, hence the project embarked upon.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Efficacy Construction Company, Dr. Oyeleke Ajiboye commended the Governor Oyetola for the initiative to bring lasting solution to water availability to people of Osun State.