Osun Govt Shuts Riverside Lounge Over Breach Of COVID-19 Guidelines

The Osun State Government has shut down the Riverside Lounge in the Oke-fia area of Osogbo, after it failed to adhere to stipulated COVID-19 guidelines.

Officers of the Osun State Joint Task Force on COVID-19 shut down the facility during inspection on level of compliance with the government’s guidelines on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Kindly recall that the government earlier released some non-pharmaceutical safety protocols some weeks ago, which is part of measures to contain second wave of the pandemic.

They (government) had cautioned through the guidelines that any hotel, event centre, mall, joint or business outlet found violating the safety directives would be sealed and later reopened upon the payment of a fine of N250,000.

Part of the guidelines ordered eateries, restaurants, joints and bars to only operate at 50 percent capacity as well as ensure social distancing between customers.

The government also cautioned that the No face mask, no entry policy must be observed in every eatery, restaurant, joint and bar, as attendants are required to always wear their nose masks.