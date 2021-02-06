Osun: Oyetola Directs Council Chairmen, Others To Vacate Office

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has ordered all local council chairmen and political office holders in all the local government areas of the State to leave their various offices.

The notice was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Osogbo by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji.

Gov Oyetola in the statement, said the directive was inline to the expiration of the tenure of the affected officials on Feb. 5.

The Governor thanked the outgoing Chairmen for efforts made towards the development of the state and wished them well in other engagements to come.

Kindly recall that the State conducted council election late 2020.

The newly elected chairmen are now required to take over office from the outgoing ones as soon as possible.