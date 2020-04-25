OSUN: Police Dismiss Officers In Viral Video Torturing Woman

The Nigerian Police Force, on Friday, confirmed the dismissal of two of its personnel in a viral video torturing a woman in Iwo, Osun state, while enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown order in the state.

In a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the force, @PoliceNG, it said the dismissal of the officers; Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Constable Abass Ibrahim was preceded by a trial where they were found guilty of assaulting the woman.

The Police said: “They have been dismissed from the Force. The will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”

Recall that the duo attached to Iwo Division of Osun State Police Command were seen assaulting a woman at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo, Osun State, in a video in early April.

In the video, the police officers interrogated the woman on an unknown issue and soon began pulling her by the clothes she wore.

Taiwo and Ibrahim continuously flogged the woman with canes amidst pleas by sympathisers to stop the assault.

The video generated a renewed call by Nigerians for the government to restructure and re-orientate police officers who have been found culpable of illegal arrest, abuse, extortion and extrajudicial killing of Nigerians on many occasions.

Nigerians have reacted to the dismissal of the officers. See below some of the reactions gathered from Twitter:

@fdmlearn wrote: “Much as we appreciate the steps taken to punish this offenders, I hope they have been profiled and will be monitored so we don’t have situations where dismissed officers become kidnap kingpin or cartels leading to further loss of lives and further chaos down the line.”

@Legit_KBawa wrote: “I am not saying this is the wrong decision to make but going with this, the IG will have to dismiss 50-70% of all the police force due to misconduct. The job is a nice job but people in it dont know how to carry it out. And the system is needs a fresh start with new insights.”

@3arom said: “This is a job well done. They didn’t just inform us of a disciplinary action but also gave us feedback. This is how a civilized System works. Punishment for erring officers and dis will serve as a lesson to others. But re-orientation is highly needed in NPF.

