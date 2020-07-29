Osun State Government Offers N5m Loan To 30 Cocoa Farmers

The Osun State Government in an attempt to boost agricultural produce and encourage the work of farmers in the State, has recently offered N5m loan to 30 lucky farmers.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman, Ismail Omipidan to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, also revealed that General Manager, Osun Micro-Credit Agency, Mr. Dayo Babaranti, who admonished that similar act had already been issued to tomatoes and cassava farmers in the state.

According to him, “the agency wants to support and boost productive capabilities of the agricultural sector in the State, it is set and ready to uplift the micro, small and medium businesses”.

30 individual cocoa farmers in four cocoa growing councils in the State, Ilesa East and West, Atakunmosa East and West will be offered N5million loan to purchase needed equipment and increase their production capacities. Adding that they are expected to use the money in purchasing chemicals that will be used to kill infections on the cocoa.

“This little gesture from the Government will no doubt go long way in helping the farmers acquire needed equipment and increase production further”, he noted.

“On this note, I am advising the beneficiaries to use the money for the stated and required purpose to support their farming escapades”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of others in the group, the Chairman, Agbewumi Cocoa Group, Mr. Ajibade Moshood thanked the government for its effort in transforming agriculture in the State, adding further that the loan shall be used for purpose it was intended for, and not otherwise.