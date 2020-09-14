Other Classes Allowed To Resume From September 21— Ekiti Govt

The Government of Ekiti State will open schools in the state to other classes as from September 21, 2020.

In a statement posted Sunday on the official Twitter account for the State, the order for reopening is as follows:

Students in SSS II, JSS III and Primary 6 are to resume on September 21, 2020.

Students in SSS I, JSS II and Primary 5 and 4 are to resume from September 28, 2020;

Students in JSS I and Primary 1-3 are to resume on October 19, 2020.

Pupils in Kindergarten and Nursery Schools are expected to resume on November 2, 2020 when more assurances of safety for their age bracket would have been established.

▫️ Tertiary institutions of learning in Ekiti may begin to reopen as from October 2, 2020 but this is subject to their level of readiness and compliance with the established protocols.

Meanwhile, Worship centres can now hold two services on Friday, Saturday or Sunday as the case may be but mid-week activities and night vigils remain suspended for now. Other protocols and regulations concerning worship centres reopening still subsist.

“Owners of halls and event centres may now be allowed to rent out their facilities but under no condition should such a facility contain more than 50% of its normal capacity. This is to allow for social distancing”, the statement informs.

Events centres are expected to observe all protocols prescribed for religious centres and to obtain certificate of readiness before opening, the Ekiti Government said.