0 comments

Otuoke Attack: Nigerian Ruler calls Goodluck Jonathan

by on December 24, 2019
 
An aide of this Regime, Bashir Ahmad, has announced on his Twitter handle that the Nigerian Ruler has made a phone call to the former President Goodluck Jobathan over the attack at his Otuoke residenxe. See tweet below:
President @MBuhari puts a call to former President Goodluck Jonathan to sympathize with him following an attack by gunmen on his Otuoke, Bayelsa State country residence. Breaking times earlier reported about the incidence and that security personnel has since condone off the crime scene.

READ  INEC creates more centres in Bayelsa for CVR
Breaking News, Crime, Nation

BayelsaDr Goodluck Ebele JonathanNigerian RulerOtuoke

Ikokwu Ikemba


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 