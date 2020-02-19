‘Our economy has gone down’ — Regime declares

The regime has declared that the nation’s economy has “gone down.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige yesterday, who declared this, attributed the situation to over-independence on petroleum products, adding that “with Nigeria’s population of over 200 million, things are not going well.”

Ngige spoke in Abuja while receiving the United States of America Ambassador, Mary Beth Leonard.

“Our economy has gone down; we know we made the mistake of relying on products, petroleum. When petroleum prices loop down, we had some insurgency in area of production in Niger delta, our earning concomitantly, had to do down.”