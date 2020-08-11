“Our Government Is Doing Its Best On The Question Of Equipment, Military”– Buhari On Security, Health

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday urged citizens all over Nigeria to be patient with the Government, especially in areas of security and Medicare.

In a social media statement, Buhari said;

“We are working very hard to ensure the security situation in every part of Nigeria improves very soon. As part of our efforts, we are investing heavily in acquiring modern equipment. Some have arrived, some are being cleared at the Ports, and we have others still on their way”.

“Our government is doing its best on the question of equipment, and the military know. We understand the importance of properly equipping our personnel, so that they can deliver their best.

“I ask for some patience with the acquisition of equipment, especially with the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains. And then when the equipment arrive, we need to train personnel for their usage, ahead of deployment to the field.

“I want all Nigerians to rest assured that we are doing our very best in this regard. You will see substantial improvements very soon. Security of the lives and property of all Nigerian people will continue to be a priority for us.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia claimed that the Government is unable and as well not interested in protecting the lives of its citizens, as Fulani herders plans starting a Civil War in the country.

According to him, “there is every reason to say that the Nigerian government are part and have a hand in the killing spree of bandits and terrorists alike.

Obadiah who spoke in a radio interview recently says that he has a body of intelligence that have met with some of these bandits and can categorically tell their intentions for carrying out these killings.

He stated that evidences can be drawn from their replies when they said the killings in Southern part of Kaduna are for revenge purposes and nothing more.

“The body language of this administration and that of the government, proves further that they are aware and have huge role played in the killings of Nigerians”, he said.