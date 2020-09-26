“Our Industrial Action Continues…Nothing Has Been Done”— ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU Friday caused a stir, dispelling rumors that the Union’s industrial action—spanning nearly six months— has been called off.

ASUU, on their official Twitter account, said the strings was still on, as opposed to information spread by certain media.

“Contrary to speculations making the rounds in the social media that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called off strike, nothing of such is true”, the Union tweeted.

ASUU said commenting on the development, the Chairman of the University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter of the union, Dr Dele Ashiru, said that nothing of such happened.

“If we are going to call off our going strike, there is process that will be followed and nothing of such has been done”, ASUU’s statement quotes Dr. Ashiru.

Meanwhile, ASUU said Thursday:

“We’re now in the 26th week of the ongoing strike action. The goal of the total, comprehensive and indefinite

strike is to get government to meaningfully address the ASUU’s demands for revitalisation funds for public universities, EAA, renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, visitation panels to universities, and proliferation of state universities and governance issues in them. These demands were agreed upon, with timelines, by the Nigerian government in the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with ASUU on 7th February, 2019.

“Instead of government to address our demands, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation(OAGF) has escalated the crisis by withholding the salaries of ASUU members for their principled rejection of the IPPIS bait.

“The NSCC salutes the courage of our members and their families for standing firm in the face of hardship, blackmail and manipulation perpetrated by the OAGF to whip them to surrender”.