“Our leaders in the national assembly have no conscience” – Banky W

Banky W has taken a swipe at Nigerian lawmakers over the allocation of N37bn for renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

The singer who contested in the 2019 general election for a seat in the House of Representatives, stated that the leaders of the National Assembly have no conscience over the amount budgeted for the renovation project.

According to Banky W, N37Billion was budgeted to renovate an office building at a time the education and healthcare sector are in a state of emergency.

He tweeted;

“Our “leaders” in the National Assembly have NO conscience. At a time like this, when Education & Healthcare in Nigeria are in a state of Emergency.. they earmarked N37Billion to renovate their office building. Shame on us for letting them get away with it. This is SICK. At a time like this, when Education & Healthcare in Nigeria are in a state of Emergency.. they earmarked N37Billion to renovate their office building. Shame on us for letting them get away with it. This is SICK.”