Our Members Are Not Involved In Stop And Search Operations- EFCC 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied reports that it’s members were involved in any form of “Stop and Search” operations on the streets of Lekki, Lagos State.

In a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity Dele Oyewale, he explained that the accusations were not true as the commision has no business with traffic management operations on the roads.

He said, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to some spurious news circulating in the social media, linking its Operatives with some contrived “Stop and Search” operations around Lekki axis of Lagos State.

“We wish to state very clearly that our Operatives were not and can never be involved in such operations.

“Members of the public are enjoined to ignore such insinuations. EFCC is a professional law enforcement agency and should not be linked with any traffic management operation on our roads”.

Yesterday some residents in Lagos state via social media condemned the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for taking over the streets of Lekki and obstructing the free movement of persons by stopping and searching them.

They wondered if the recent actions were now part of the duties of the nation’s anti-graft agency.

Some argued that EFCC operatives had no business stopping and searching individuals on the streets of Lagos since they have other means they can employ to fish out criminals in the society.

While some asked what duties would be left for the police officers who are constitutionally empowered to maintain law and order in the society.

They advised the commision to focus on its core mandate of Investigation and arrest persons involved in any financial crime rather than stand on the road to do otherwise.