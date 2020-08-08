“There Is Nothing We Will Not See In This Country” — Nigerians React As Aisha Buhari Reportedly Jets Out To Dubai To Treat Neck Pain

Nigerians on social media (twitter) are reacting, following reports that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, was flown to Dubai for treatment of a persistent neck pain.

According to multiple reports, she was flown out some days ago after complaining of neck pain for several weeks.

A source was quoted to have said: “She first experienced the health challenge during the 2019 Presidential election campaign and she sought treatment abroad afterwards. “However, recently the pain returned and was even worse than the first time. So, she was flown out last week. It was indeed a medical emergency.”

Below are reactions:

@Peace__Iyk: “Aisha Buhari flies to Dubai for neck pain, there’s nothing we will no see in the country😑😑.”

@Blackgirlie1: “Aisha Buhari flown to Dubai for ordinary neck pain. Meanwhile here in Imo state sick and old pensioners were beaten to stupor for asking for their pension money. God, this people will suffer. Their will suffer here on Earth.”

@Afrikuz: “Aisha Buhari has been flown abroad for a neck pain treatment; she has one of the dopest spas In Abuja.

“Buhari has been tempting Nigerian youths to do their worse.”

@HouseOfParapoK1: “The Statehouse clinic in @NGRPresident can’t treat Neck pain 😟? Is this what you’re telling us? Aisha Buhari had to be flown to Dubai She’s gone for shopping 🙄..”

@Alaye_100: “The proof Fayose provided that Buhari was sick before the 2015 election was a hospital card from the Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital showing he had prostrate cancer..Now Aisha Buhari is flying to a Dubai hospital to take a bed rest for neck pain..Our money is there to be spent.“

@bigsammyx: “The weight of Nigeria’s problem wan break our1st Lady-Aisha Buhari neck. Truly, heavy is the Head that wears the Crown.”

