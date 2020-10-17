EndSARS: Our Official Website Was Not Hacked — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has dismissed the rumour that its website was hacked by anonymous.

Anonymous is an online network known for launching cyberattacks against government institutions.

Contrary to reports, the apex bank said it was not hacked. This is according to a statement from the institution’s official twitter handle.

The Apex bank in a statement, titled ‘CBN website not hacked’, said: “Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure.

“We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.

“We also wish to advise the online community to desist from peddling fake news aimed at undermining the integrity of the CBN, which is our collective asset.”

On Friday, Anonymous hacked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)’s Twitter account.

A message threatening to expose Nigerian authorities secrets was posted by the hackers.

“We #Anonymous are out to uncover the hidden and dirty files of the government,” it read.