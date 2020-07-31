“Our Party Is Deeply Pained”–PDP Mourns Late Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed grief over the death of highly revered elder statesman and leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, lamenting the sad event as a huge loss to the nation and humanity at large.

The party, in a press release signed by National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, described Pa Fasanmi as on outstanding democrat, “who dedicated his life towards the stability and development of our nation, particularly in his leading roles in the entrenchment of democratic practice, equity, justice and national cohesion, especially as a member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic and a Senator in the Second Republic”.

The PDP further recalled the patriotic roles played by Pa. Fasanmi as a member of the National Constitutional Conference of 1994, which further laid the foundation for the birthing of our present democratic order, in addition to his continued leadership counsel towards the stability of our nation, to the very end.

PDP said:

“Our party is deeply pained that Pa Fasanmi left the stage at the time our nation needed his wealth of experience, wise counsel, prayers and leadership direction the most.

“The party however finds solace in the fact that Pa Fasanmi triumphed in life and left very strong legacies and leadership footprints for the younger generation of leaders to follow in the task of nation building.

The PDP condoles with the Fasanmi family, the “Afenifere group, the government and people of Ekiti and Osun states respectively and prays God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”.