

Following reports on Monday that mathematics questions for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, leaked, the West African Examination Council, WAEC, has said the paper never leaked but some of its supervisors and students snapped the questions and sent to the public.



In a statement signed by the Acting Head Public Affairs,WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu on Thursday, he said the statement credited to Head of National Office, Patrik Areghan that WAEC had confirmed that the paper leaked is far from the truth and the body takes exception to it.

He said, “The attention of WAEC has been drawn to social media and other media platforms alleging the leakage of its examination question in the ongoing WASSCE for senior school candidates, 2020.

“Some have even gone ahead to quote the Head of National Office WAEC, Patrick Areghan as confirming same, this is far from the truth and we take very strong exception to it.

“For the avoidance of doubt and the benefit of the general public, there has been no leakage of any paper whatsover.

“The council’s monitoring and investigations has revealed that some unscrupulous and unpatriotic supervisors and invigilators and in some cases students snap the questions while the examination is in progress and forward to their outside collaborators.



“The collaborators in turn provide solutions to the questions they sent to their subscribers via criminally inclined website, SMS and whatsapp even as it is against our regulation of Use Of Cell Phones In Examination Halls is NOT Allowed.

Some culprits caught in Bauchi, Nasarawa and Rivers State have been arrested and will be prosecuted.

“The candidates once again wishes to to advice candidates, invigilators and supervisors to shun every act of examination malpractice.

“The supervisors who are already secondary school teachers should justify the confidence reposted on them by various state Ministry of Education that nominated them to supervise the ongoing WASSCE examination.