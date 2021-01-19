‘Our Second COVID-19 Vaccine Is 100% Effective’, Says Russia

By Onwuka Gerald

Russia’s second to be registered COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona, proved 100% effective in early-stage trials, said Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of a larger Phase III trial which normally would involve thousands of participants.

Citing Rospotrebnadzor, the TASS news agency reported, that the potency of the vaccine is made up of its immunological effectiveness and preventative effectiveness”.

They said, “According to results of the first and second phases of clinical trials, the immunological response of the EpiVacCorona vaccine is 100% effective”.

Russia started testing EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Moscow in early November said its other approved vaccine, Sputnik V, was 92% effective at protecting people from contracting the virus.