‘Out of 167 Fresh #Covid19 Tests Conducted, 12 Returned Positive’ –Osun State Government

The Osun State Government on its Twitter account has just announced 12 confirmed new Covid19 cases.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health Dr Rafiu Isamotu in a statement on Saturday. The Commissioner confirmed that the 12 cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ede, Ife and Ikire respectively. The Commissioner said the tests was carried out in the last 2 weeks of the lockdown and has brought the total number of Covid19 cases in Osun to 13.

Dr Isamotu revealed that the lockdown has been effective in the tracing and containing of the spread of the deadly disease. He urged Osun state residents to continue adhering to the lockdown rules and to obey all precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

He concluded by advising residents not to panic but to avoid public gatherings and respect the wearing of face masks rule as it has become compulsory across the state.

