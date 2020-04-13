0 comments

Outrage As Buhari Extends #COVID19 Pandemic Lockdown

by on April 13, 2020
 

“President Buhari” is currently occupying the top spot on the most trending on Twitter, following the 14-day extension of the COVID19 pandemic lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, BreakingTimes reports.

Nigerians took to Twitter to cry out on the decision, saying they are out of foodstuff and the Ruler is not showing concern.

@Kinglamarr___ said:

President Buhari has announce Another 14 days of further lockdown Making it 28 days of no work, no food, no light and Bubu said “THIS IS NO JOKE”

@dammiedammie35 wrote:

READ  President Buhari mourns Gen. Abba Kyari Retired

President Buhari,you enforced 2weeks lockdown before without any proper care for your citizens,people starved,
attacked by armed robbers,property damaged. Now you’re telling us to stay home for another 2weeks!
Take proper care of your citizens! We have BVN Numbers!

@AyoBankole said:

I doubt President Buhari had any choice but extend the lockdown. What I don’t like is why we had to wait till the last minute to announce it. As the C-in-C, I’m also surprised we didn’t hear him address the consequent insecurity in Lagos & Ogun. And who are these poor households?

READ  2020 Easter Celebration: Peter Obi Kicks Against Relaxing #COVID19 Lockdown

@Sonjoe_Kutuh wrote:

Who else was hoping President Buhari would say the Government is going to share money to everybody in this Another 14 days extension of the lockdown.

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote:

READ  I Will Only Support You On One Condition, Buhari Tells Outgoing Minister Alhassan

President Buhari extends the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by 2 weeks.
Everyone is advised to stay home till the 27th April 2020.

Health, Nation, News

Buharicovid19

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 