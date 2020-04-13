Outrage As Buhari Extends #COVID19 Pandemic Lockdown

“President Buhari” is currently occupying the top spot on the most trending on Twitter, following the 14-day extension of the COVID19 pandemic lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), by Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, BreakingTimes reports.

Nigerians took to Twitter to cry out on the decision, saying they are out of foodstuff and the Ruler is not showing concern.

@Kinglamarr___ said:

“President Buhari has announce Another 14 days of further lockdown Making it 28 days of no work, no food, no light and Bubu said “THIS IS NO JOKE”

@dammiedammie35 wrote:

“President Buhari,you enforced 2weeks lockdown before without any proper care for your citizens,people starved,

attacked by armed robbers,property damaged. Now you’re telling us to stay home for another 2weeks!

Take proper care of your citizens! We have BVN Numbers!“

@AyoBankole said:

“I doubt President Buhari had any choice but extend the lockdown. What I don’t like is why we had to wait till the last minute to announce it. As the C-in-C, I’m also surprised we didn’t hear him address the consequent insecurity in Lagos & Ogun. And who are these poor households?“

@Sonjoe_Kutuh wrote:

“Who else was hoping President Buhari would say the Government is going to share money to everybody in this Another 14 days extension of the lockdown.“

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote:

“President Buhari extends the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by 2 weeks.

Everyone is advised to stay home till the 27th April 2020.“

